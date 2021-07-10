Rays' bullpen dominates again in win over Blue Jays
Toronto rookie Alek Manoah lasts only 3 2/3 innings as Tampa Bay wins 5th straight
Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Andrew Kittredge (6-1) and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.
Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, three hits, three walks, hitting two batters and striking out nine during an 88-pitch outing. The right-hander was coming off a start July 2 in which he had 10 strikeouts and limited the Rays to three hits over seven scoreless innings in an 11-1 win.
Austin Meadows flared a two-out, two-run single to right in the third that put the Rays up 2-1.
Taylor Walls had a two-run double in the seventh for Tampa Bay.
Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed a two-out, RBI single to George Springer in the third. The lefty avoided a pair of big innings by getting a two-out bases-loaded grounder from Grichuk in the first and striking him out with two on to end the third.
Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was in the process of swinging when a bank of lights went out in the seventh. After the umpires met, it was decided that Kiermaier's foul ball at the plate would count. He eventually walked.
