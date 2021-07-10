Rays' bullpen dominates again in win over Blue Jays

Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Andrew Kittredge (6-1) and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Choi was hit by a pitch around the left knee with the bases loaded in the fourth and made it 5-1 with a sixth-inning two-run single. He also fouled a ball sharply off his right foot before drawing a walk during the third.

Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, three hits, three walks, hitting two batters and striking out nine during an 88-pitch outing. The right-hander was coming off a start July 2 in which he had 10 strikeouts and limited the Rays to three hits over seven scoreless innings in an 11-1 win.

Austin Meadows flared a two-out, two-run single to right in the third that put the Rays up 2-1.

Taylor Walls had a two-run double in the seventh for Tampa Bay.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed a two-out, RBI single to George Springer in the third. The lefty avoided a pair of big innings by getting a two-out bases-loaded grounder from Grichuk in the first and striking him out with two on to end the third.

McClanahan lasted four innings, throwing a career-high 91 pitches. The rookie gave up one run, four hits, three walks and struck out five.

Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was in the process of swinging when a bank of lights went out in the seventh. After the umpires met, it was decided that Kiermaier's foul ball at the plate would count. He eventually walked.