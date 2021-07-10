Skip to Main Content
MLB

Rays' bullpen dominates again in win over Blue Jays

Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Toronto rookie Alek Manoah lasts only 3 2/3 innings as Tampa Bay wins 5th straight

Mark Didtler · The Associated Press ·
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, and Brett Phillips celebrate as they score on Austin Meadows' two-run single off Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah on Friday night. (Steve Nesius/The Associated Press)

Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Andrew Kittredge (6-1) and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Five Rays relievers went seven hitless innings during a bullpen day in a 4-0 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Choi was hit by a pitch around the left knee with the bases loaded in the fourth and made it 5-1 with a sixth-inning two-run single. He also fouled a ball sharply off his right foot before drawing a walk during the third.

Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, three hits, three walks, hitting two batters and striking out nine during an 88-pitch outing. The right-hander was coming off a start July 2 in which he had 10 strikeouts and limited the Rays to three hits over seven scoreless innings in an 11-1 win.

Austin Meadows flared a two-out, two-run single to right in the third that put the Rays up 2-1.

Taylor Walls had a two-run double in the seventh for Tampa Bay.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed a two-out, RBI single to George Springer in the third. The lefty avoided a pair of big innings by getting a two-out bases-loaded grounder from Grichuk in the first and striking him out with two on to end the third.

McClanahan lasted four innings, throwing a career-high 91 pitches. The rookie gave up one run, four hits, three walks and struck out five.

Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was in the process of swinging when a bank of lights went out in the seventh. After the umpires met, it was decided that Kiermaier's foul ball at the plate would count. He eventually walked.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now