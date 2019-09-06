Meadows lifts wild card-leading Rays over Blue Jays
Tampa Bay all-star hits his 27th homer in 7th inning to break tie
All-Star Austin Meadows hit his 27th homer, leading the Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night and maintaining the Rays' half-game lead over Oakland for the AL's top wild card.
Meadows homered off Buddy Boshers (0-3) leading off the seventh for a 5-4 lead and added an RBI double in the eighth against Ryan Tepera. Meadows also broke a tie in a 2-0 win over Baltimore in Tuesday's doubleheader nightcap.
Tampa Bay, seeking its first post-season appearance since 2013, opened a 1 1/2-game lead over Cleveland, which is third in the wild-card standings. The game drew just 5,962, the second-smallest crowd this season at Tropicana Field.
Rookie Bo Bichette had his second multi-homer game for the Blue Jays, who have lost four straight and 13 of 16. Toronto is on a pace for 99 losses.
Bichette homered in a 13-pitch at-bat leading off the first and the score 4-4 with a two-run drive in the seventh off Oliver Drake (4-2).
Emilio Pagan allowed a double to Reese McGuire in the ninth and walked Derek Fisher before retiring Cavan Biggio on a game-ending flyout with runners at the corners. Pagan got his 18th save in 25 chances.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rolled to his right on a nifty slide to complete a two-out triple in the first and cut Toronto's deficit to 3-2 with an RBI single in the sixth.
