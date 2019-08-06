Jays cool off Rays as Bo Bichette powers offence

A couple of rookies with Tampa Bay ties put an end to the Rays' six-game winning streak.

Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rays 2-0 Monday night.

"That's a hot team right now," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "The Rays are playing really good baseball so that was a good win for us."

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third. His nine extra-base hits are tied for the most in major league history after eight games.

Watch | Jays take series opener:

Bo Bichette scored both runs for Toronto in a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. 1:52

"The results are the results, but what I'm happy with is my ability to go up and have good at-bats every time. To have a plan and stick to the plan, I'm really excited about that," said Bichette, who had his left leg packed in ice after fouling a pitch off himself in the seventh.

The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High School just four miles south of Tropicana Field as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major league games.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start.

Jays starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack allowed four hits through six scoreless innings. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Just to get the ball against [Morton] is a great feeling for me," said Waguespack, whose uncle, Percy, from Tampa, bought 125 tickets for friends and associates and filled a section near the Jays' bullpen.

"He's up there with the Verlanders and Coles and Kershaws as one of the big boys in this game. That early run really helped out, and the game plan today was to attack," he said.

Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine. Bichette's two hits were the ones that counted most.

"He's really good at generating power," Morton said of the 6-foot, 185-pound shortstop. "The curveball that he hit [for the homer] I saw when the ball was halfway to the plate and I saw him almost, like, coil himself and then uncoil. Just a tremendous amount of torque and force. He uses his body really well."

Toronto's Bo Bichette watches his solo home run in the third inning. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Freddy Galvis and Randal Grichuk also had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won six of eight.

Vlad gets 2nd player of week nod

Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has once again been recognized as the American League player of the week.

The honour follows a solid stretch for the 20-year-old third basemen, who played six games last week, batting .500 (13-for-26) and scoring five runs, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and two walks.

His biggest showing of the week came last Thursday in the Jays 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Guerrero batted three-for-five with a double, two home runs and four RBI in the victory.

This is the second time Guerrero has been named a player of the week, making him the first rookie in Blue Jays history to accomplish the feat.