Rays blank Jays as 'opener' strategy stays successful for Tampa

Tommy Pham had a triple as part of a three-run seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Tuesday.

Ryne Stanek started on back-to-back days for Tampa Bay (75-63), pitching in the first inning on Monday and again on Tuesday. He had a strikeout and allowed one hit on 10 pitches Tuesday.

Stanek's unusual starts are part of a pitching-by-committee approach Rays manager Kevin Cash has employed most of the season.

Hunter Wood (1-1), Jalen Beeks, Jose Alvarado, Diego Castillo, Adam Kolarek and Sergio Romo also pitched in the seven-player shutout. Romo earned the save.

Ji-Man Choi and Matt Duffy also drove in runs for the Rays in the seventh inning.

Ryan Borucki's (3-4) quality start was wasted by Toronto (62-75) in the loss. He gave up two earned runs over six innings, striking out five on three hits.