Jays' offence stays stagnant in low-scoring loss to Rays
Toronto manages just 1 run on 5 hits
Kevin Kiermaier capitalized on a Kevin Pillar error in the second inning and later scored as the Tampa Bay Rays hung on to edge the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday.
The Rays (60-57) have now won three straight and four of five while improving to 7-1 against the Blue Jays this season.
The reeling Jays (52-64) have just one win in their last six games.
Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio (2-5) allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Gaviglio has not won since May 25. In 14 starts since, he is 0-5 while the team is 5-9 during that span.
Diego Castillo (3-2) allowed one hit while striking out two and walking one over 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Sergio Romo pitched a clean ninth inning for his 15th save of the season.
Mallex Smith got Tampa on the board in the first, leading off with a double and later scoring on a Joey Wendle ground-rule double.
Kiermaier led off the second with a single and advanced to second on the Pillar error. The Tampa Bay centre fielder then stole third, and later scored on a Willy Adames groundout.
Blue Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte left the game in the second inning with a right oblique injury after an awkward swing on Ryne Stanek's 2-2 pitch. The team announced Solarte would undergo further tests while Richard Urena replaced him at third base.
Aledmys Diaz got Toronto on the board in the fifth, taking Jaime Schultz's 2-0 pitch out of the park for his 15th home run of the season.
Tampa restored its two-run lead in the ninth when Adames scored on an single from Jesus Sucre.
