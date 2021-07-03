Springer homers again as Blue Jays defeat Rays for 10th win in 13 games

George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Saturday.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.

It was 1-all when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Wendle. Cavan Biggio hit a two-run single and Espinal homered.

Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in support of Ryan Stripling, who allowed two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Manuel Margot homered and Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run single in the ninth for Tampa Bay. The Rays' road losing streak is the sixth in team history of 10 or more games, and their first since a 10-game skid in 2016.

Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3). Springer has missed most of the season with injuries.

Margot led off the fourth with his ninth homer.

McClanahan struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

