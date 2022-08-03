Blue Jays settle for series split with Rays as offence sputters

Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta's tie-breaking single.

Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss.

Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his fifth save in six attempts.

Teoscar Hernandez drove in Toronto's runs with a first-inning double and his 15th homer in the fourth. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out five.

Rays opener Jalen Beeks pitched one inning and Ryan Yarbrough followed with four innings, giving up Hernandez's homer as his only hit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eighth-inning single was Toronto's only hit in four innings against Thompson, Pete Fairbanks and Adam.

The Blue Jays entered the game as the AL's wild-card leader after winning 13 of their previous 16 games.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling was placed on the 15-day IL with a right glute strain before the game. Centre fielder George Springer missed the fourth of five games with a sore right elbow, but he has resumed baseball activities.