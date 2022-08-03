Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB·New

Blue Jays settle for series split with Rays as offence sputters

Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Teoscar Hernandez drives in lone Toronto runs with homer, double

Dick Scanlon · The Associated Press ·
Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi reacts after walking Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes during the third inning of the Blue Jays' 3-2 loss to the Rays on Wednesday. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta's tie-breaking single.

Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss.

Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his fifth save in six attempts.

Teoscar Hernandez drove in Toronto's runs with a first-inning double and his 15th homer in the fourth. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out five.

Rays opener Jalen Beeks pitched one inning and Ryan Yarbrough followed with four innings, giving up Hernandez's homer as his only hit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eighth-inning single was Toronto's only hit in four innings against Thompson, Pete Fairbanks and Adam.

The Blue Jays entered the game as the AL's wild-card leader after winning 13 of their previous 16 games.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling was placed on the 15-day IL with a right glute strain before the game. Centre fielder George Springer missed the fourth of five games with a sore right elbow, but he has resumed baseball activities.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now