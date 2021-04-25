Blue Jays bullpen blanks Rays, leading to series win after Ryu exits with injury

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the hometown Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday.

Ryu gave up three hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, but exited with right glute injury after giving up a single to Manuel Margot.

Tim Mayza (1-0) followed Ryu and got the final out in the fourth. He gave up two singles in the fifth — the last hits for the Rays — and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood, who worked out of the jam.

Rafael Dolis got four outs to get his second save.

Marcus Semien singled off Josh Fleming (1-2) to begin the fifth for Toronto's first hit and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a bunt single. Semien scored on Santiago Espinal's single.

Fleming avoided further damage by striking out Bo Bichette with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Jansen hitless in 31 at-bats

Rays opener Luis Patino walked Cavan Biggio leading off the first on a nine-pitch at-bat and then combined with Fleming to retire the next 12 batters.

Tampa Bay reliever Louis Head made his major league debut at 31 and worked a perfect eighth by retiring Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk The right-hander was added to the roster from the alternate site Friday on his birthday.

Toronto catcher Danny Jansen hit a couple balls hard but went 0-for-4 and is hitless in a career-long 31 at-bats.

The Blue Jays make a 35-minute trip north to start a five-game homestand at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla, on Tuesday night against Washington and ace right-hander Max Scherzer (1-1).

It is the second homestand at Toronto's spring training complex, where the Blue Jays are playing through at least May.

WATCH | IIHF women's world championships cancelled for 2nd straight year: