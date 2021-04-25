Skip to Main Content
MLB

Blue Jays bullpen blanks Rays, leading to series win after Ryu exits with injury

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the hometown Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday.

Tim Mayza picks up victory as 5 relievers combine on 2-hitter over 5 1/3 innings

Mark Didtler · The Associated Press ·
Blue Jays’ starter Hyun Jin Ryu, middle, exited Sunday's series final against the hometown Rays in the fourth inning. The bullpen picked him up, with five relief pitchers combining on a two-hitter over 5 1/3 innings in a 1-0 win (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the hometown Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday.

Ryu gave up three hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, but exited with right glute injury after giving up a single to Manuel Margot.

Tim Mayza (1-0) followed Ryu and got the final out in the fourth. He gave up two singles in the fifth — the last hits for the Rays — and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood, who worked out of the jam.

Rafael Dolis got four outs to get his second save.

Marcus Semien singled off Josh Fleming (1-2) to begin the fifth for Toronto's first hit and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a bunt single. Semien scored on Santiago Espinal's single.

Fleming avoided further damage by striking out Bo Bichette with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Jansen hitless in 31 at-bats

Rays opener Luis Patino walked Cavan Biggio leading off the first on a nine-pitch at-bat and then combined with Fleming to retire the next 12 batters.

Tampa Bay reliever Louis Head made his major league debut at 31 and worked a perfect eighth by retiring Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk The right-hander was added to the roster from the alternate site Friday on his birthday.

Toronto catcher Danny Jansen hit a couple balls hard but went 0-for-4 and is hitless in a career-long 31 at-bats.

The Blue Jays make a 35-minute trip north to start a five-game homestand at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla, on Tuesday night against Washington and ace right-hander Max Scherzer (1-1).

It is the second homestand at Toronto's spring training complex, where the Blue Jays are playing through at least May.

WATCH | IIHF women's world championships cancelled for 2nd straight year:

IIHF women's world championships cancelled...again

Sports

3 days ago
4:48
For the second year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IIHF women's world championships have been cancelled in Halifax. Anastasia Bucsis is joined by Olympic champion Cheryl Pounder to discuss how this will affect the Olympics, and the future of women's hockey. 4:48
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now