Rays bounce back to easily beat Blue Jays
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., has pair of homers in Toronto's loss
Pinch hitter Austin Meadows had a pair of RBI singles as the Tampa Bay Rays rolled past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-3 on Friday.
Tommy Pham tripled and drove in two runs for Tampa Bay (86-67), while speedy outfielder Mallex Smith doubled in a run and scored twice himself.
Diego Castillo pitched one inning, giving up Gurriel's homer, before getting pulled. Normally a reliever, Castillo's start was part of a starter-by-committee approach the Rays have used all season.
Jalen Beeks (5-1) gave up two runs in his three innings of work, but earned the win before Adam Kolarek, Hunter Wood, Austin Pruitt closed the door.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., had a pair of home runs to lead Toronto's (70-84) offence. Randal Grichuk added a solo blast of his own.
Folks, it's official — we have <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> history tonight! <a href="https://twitter.com/yunitogurriel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yunitogurriel</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/el_yuly10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@el_yuly10</a> of the <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> are the first pair of brothers to record multi-homer games on the same day. <a href="https://t.co/1hmnL5hJEQ">pic.twitter.com/1hmnL5hJEQ</a>—@BlueJays
Gurriel had a two-run shot in Toronto's seven-run comeback in the ninth inning of Thursday night's 9-8 victory over Tampa.
