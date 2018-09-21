Smoak caps off 7-run 9th inning as Jays storm back to stun Rays
Toronto prospect Rowdy Tellez homers in 2nd, begins team's late comeback
Justin Smoak hit a solo blast to cap off a seven-run ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 on Thursday night.
Blue Jays prospect Rowdy Tellez had a two-run homer in the second inning and started Toronto's ninth-inning comeback with an RBI double to cut Tampa's lead to 8-3.
Catcher Danny Jansen followed with a three-run blast to bring the Blue Jays (70-83) to within two runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., then had a two-run shot to tie the game with two outs and bring Smoak to the plate.
Sam Gaviglio earned a no decision after pitching five innings for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out four.
Jose Fernandez, Jake Petricka, Tim Mayza, Mark Leiter Jr., Joe Biagini and David Paulino all came out of Toronto's bullpen, with Paulino picking up his first win of the season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.