Blue Jays fall to Rays in season finale

Ryan Yarbrough got his rookie-leading 16th win and the Tampa Bay Rays turned another bullpen game into their 90th victory, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Sunday.

The Rays (90-72) went to the unconventional plan of using relievers to start games in addition to traditional starters in mid-May due to injuries.

The results were about equal, as Tampa Bay went 46-38 with regular starters and 44-34 when utilizing the bullpen.

Ryne Stanek was Tampa Bay's "opener" for the 29th time and went two scoreless innings. Yarbrough (16-6) followed and gave up two runs and four hits over three innings to get his 14th relief win.

The Rays went 87-60 after losing 12 of their first 15 games.

Outgoing Blue Jays manager John Gibbons decided to have some fun in the finale and let 35-year-old catcher Russell Martin manage the game.

Martin "thought about it for a couple seconds" before deciding not to be a player-manager.

Toronto announced Wednesday that Gibbons will not be back as manager next season.

"He's one of my favourites," Martin said. "I'm going to miss him. He's a special guy. He's kind of like having a second dad."

Over two stints totalling 11 seasons, Gibbons went 793-789 with the Blue Jays.

Toronto finished 73-89, a three-game drop from 2017.

Tampa Bay improved 10 games from last year and joined the 2012 Rays (90) and 2013 Texas Rangers (91) as the only 90-win teams since the second wild card was introduced in 2012 to miss the post-season.

Joey Wendle and Jake Bauers both had two RBIs for the Rays, who went 13-6 against Toronto. Tampa Bay has dominated the series at home, going 111-74.

Loser Sam Gaviglio (3-10) allowed five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.