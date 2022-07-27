Springer's grand slam powers Blue Jays to victory over Cardinals, 7th straight win

George Springer's sixth inning grand slam lifted the Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Tuesday to extend Toronto's win streak to seven.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run bomb in the first inning for Toronto (54-43) and Alejandro Kirk added a solo homer. Matt Chapman drove in two runs with singles.

Jose Berrios struck out seven and only allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and two walks.

Relievers Tim Mayza, David Phelps, Max Castillo and Jeremy Beasley didn't allow a run the rest of the game. Phelps earned the win, with Berrios getting a no decision.

Dylan Carlson had a solo home run and later added an RBI single for St. Louis (51-47).

Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante gave up seven hits but limited the Blue Jays to three runs, striking out four over four innings. Jordan Hicks, Junior Fernandez and T.J. McFarland came on in relief for St. Louis, with Hicks (2-5) taking the loss after giving up four runs.

Carlson, a switch-hitter who was batting left, sent a high arching shot to deep right field with one out to open scoring in the first.

Surefire Hall of Famer Albert Pujols got a standing ovation from the 39,756 in attendance at Rogers Centre in his first at-bat. The 42-year-old Pujols spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cardinals before doing a lengthy stint with the Los Angeles Angels and then moving over to the Dodgers for a year. When he re-signed with St. Louis in March he announced that 2022 would be his final season in Major League Baseball.

Guerrero answered back for Toronto in the bottom of the first, driving in George Springer with his 21st home run of the season. Chapman added to that lead five hitters later, with an RBI single scoring Bo Bichette from third to make it 3-1.

A series of St. Louis singles tied it up 3-3 in the third. Carlson's base hit to centre field drove in Lars Nootbaar, then two batters later Pujols singled to right field to bring home Tommy Edman.

Toronto's sharp defence kept the score 3-3.

Bichette made a highlight-reel play in the fourth, charging toward a Corey Dickerson grounder, catching it bare-handed and then rifling it to first base for the out. In the next inning, Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal stabbed Tyler O'Neill's sharply hit ball out of the air for the lineout, then threw to first where Edman was tagged out.

Chapman restored Toronto's lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single. Teoscar Herandez barely had to sprint from third for a 4-3 Jays' lead.

Following Chapman's single, Espinal and Cavan Biggio had back-to-back walks to load the bases with two out.

That brought Springer to bat. He worked Fernandez to a full count before launching a 98.7 m.p.h sinker 400 feet to left-centre field and an 8-3 Toronto lead. It was Springer's 18th homer of the year and seventh career grand slam.

Kirk piled on in the next inning, hitting a solo home run to right field to lead off the seventh. It was his 12th of the season. Espinal followed that with an RBI single, cashing in Bichette, as the Blue Jays reached double digits.

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez returned to the booth on Tuesday night. Martinez, 73, stepped away from the job in mid-April after being diagnosed with cancer. He has since completed his treatment for the disease.