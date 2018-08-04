Ryan Borucki stifles Mariners as Blue Jays cruise to victory

Ryan Borucki held down Seattle's offence and the Toronto Blue Jays got home runs from Russell Martin and Devon Travis in a 7-2 win over the Mariners on Friday night.

Borucki (1-2), a rookie left-hander making his seventh start, gave up one run and four hits in eight innings, striking out two without issuing a walk to earn his first win in the majors.

The Blue Jays supported Borucki right away. Randal Grichuk led off the game with a double down the first-base line against Seattle starter Marco Gonzales and Travis singled him in. Toronto extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when Martin hit a solo homer to left-centre field.

Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis is greeted in the dugout after he hit a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

The Mariners got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth on Kyle Seager's RBI single, but the Blue Jays pulled away in the top of the fifth when Grichuk reached on a one-out infield single and Travis hit a two-run homer off the scoreboard beyond the left-field wall. Toronto added three runs in the ninth off Mariners reliever Chasen Bradford.

Toronto reliever Ken Giles, acquired in a deadline trade with the Houston Astros, made his Blue Jays debut in the ninth and struck out the side but gave up one run on a two-out single by Ryon Healy.