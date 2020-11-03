Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu named finalist for American League Cy Young Award
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo makes shortlist for manager of the year
Toronto Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu has been named one of three finalists for the 2020 American League Cy Young Award.
Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians and Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins are the other AL finalists, with the winner being announced Nov. 11.
Meanwhile, skipper Charlie Montoyo has been named as a finalist for manager of the year after guiding the Blue Jays to a 32-28 record and a spot in the expanded post-season, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the opening round.
A MONSTER season 🇰🇷<br><br>Ryu is a Cy Young Award Finalist! <a href="https://t.co/0HarCennUi">pic.twitter.com/0HarCennUi</a>—@BlueJays
He joins Kevin Cash of the Rays and Rick Renteria, who was fired after the season, of the Chicago White Sox.
The 33-year-old Ryu went 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts while striking out 72 hitters in 67 innings.
It's the second straight season the lefty has finished as a Cy Young finalist after posting a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts with the Dodgers in 2019, coming in behind National League winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander took home the AL Cy Young award last season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.