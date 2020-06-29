Blue Jays closer to getting full approval for training in Toronto, federal hurdle remains
Club shut Florida facility after several players, staff tested positive for virus
The Toronto Blue Jays appear one step closer to being able to train at Rogers Centre for the upcoming season.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that "municipal, provincial and federal health folks" have given the team the OK, but they are still awaiting a letter of support from the federal government.
The Blue Jays, the lone MLB team north of the Canada-U.S. border, had to ask for special permission from the Canadian government last week to use their Toronto stadium.
It's unclear if the Blue Jays would also be playing their home games in Toronto, or if permission is being granted for training only.
Players would arrive in Toronto on Wednesday with camp officially beginning Friday. An abbreviated 60-game regular season would begin either July 23 or 24 and last 66 days.
WATCH | Multiple members of Blue Jays organization test positive:
Ford also said Monday that Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, requires a few tweaks to MLB's submitted plan, which health authorities have been reviewing.
Ford said he has been in conversation with Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro all weekend.
Having a home base in Toronto would mean the Blue Jays can avoid using their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. — at least for the time being.
Florida has been ravaged by COVID-19 lately, announcing 9,585 new cases Saturday and 8,585 newly reported Sunday.
Players arriving at camp this week must undergo an immediate temperature check and two COVID-19 tests — a diagnostic PCR test and a blood-drawn antibody test.
MLB announced its plans for an abbreviated season last week, saying most teams would play in their home ballparks and travel for games against division rivals and teams in the corresponding divisions of their opposite league.
Toronto would play the bulk of its schedule (40 games) against fellow AL East teams — 10 games each against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles — and the remaining 20 games against the NL East's New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.
The 2020 MLB season was supposed to begin March 26. Spring training was halted March 13 due to the pandemic.
