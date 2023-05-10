Castellanos paces Phillies' offence to snap Blue Jays' 3-game winning streak

Nick Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Nola (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits over six innings to win his third straight decision. Brandon Marsh had a two-run double in the eighth inning and Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies, who have won two straight after snapping a six-game skid.

Bo Bichette hit his eighth homer of the season for Toronto, which had swept a three-game set at Pittsburgh over the weekend. Alek Manoah (1-3) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 94 pitches and getting only three swing-and-miss strikes.

Castellanos struggled in the first year of his five-year, $100 million US contract with Philadelphia in 2022. His batting average dropped from .309 in 2021 with Cincinnati to .263, and he hit only 13 homers a year after hitting 34.

He has looked like his old self thus far this year. His batting average (.317) and slugging and on-base percentages are up substantially.

Castellanos turned on a fourth-inning fastball from Manoah and deposited it just inside the left-field foul pole for his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot that put Philadelphia ahead 2-1.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Edmundo Sosa also drove in runs for the Phillies.

Kevin Kiermaier had two hits and scored twice for Toronto.