Jays blank Phillies as Guerrero Jr. hits 10th homer

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats.

The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero's sixth to the opposite field.

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added a run-scoring single as Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the second.

Nola allowed three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked three.

Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto had a sore left wrist.

Realmuto left Tuesday's game against Washington after taking a foul ball off his left knee and felt ill with a fever Wednesday night. After not playing Thursday, he was the DH in Friday night's series opener with the Blue Jays.

