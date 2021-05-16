Skip to Main Content
MLB

Jays blank Phillies as Guerrero Jr. hits 10th homer

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Toronto pitchers combine on 6-hitter; Phillies' Harper exits with shoulder soreness

Mark Didtler · The Associated Press ·
Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., front, is congratulated by teammate Bo Bichette after hitting a solo home run to help power the Jays to a 4-0 victory over the Phillies on Saturday. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia 4-0 Saturday night in a game when Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats.

The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero's sixth to the opposite field.

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI double and Reese McGuire added a run-scoring single as Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the second.

Nola allowed three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked three.

Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in the eighth. Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto had a sore left wrist.

Realmuto left Tuesday's game against Washington after taking a foul ball off his left knee and felt ill with a fever Wednesday night. After not playing Thursday, he was the DH in Friday night's series opener with the Blue Jays.

WATCH | Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead, amid pandemic concerns?:

Will Tokyo Olympic Games go ahead, amid pandemic concerns?

Power and Politics

5 days ago
8:44
"Everything we're following with both Japan and public health authorities and the Olympic movement, say we are a go for July 23rd," says Dick Pound, member of the International Olympic Committee, "I've got my ticket". 8:44

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now