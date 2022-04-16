Blue Jays unable to counter late as Pache's 2-run homer proves to be winner for Athletics

Cristian Pache hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to power the Oakland Athletics to a 7-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

After Christian Bethancourt reached on a one-out single, Pache hit a 1-0 fastball from Toronto reliever Julian Merryweather (0-2) that barely cleared the wall in right field for his first homer of the season.

Dany Jimenez (1-0) worked the eighth inning and Lou Trivino recorded the final three outs for his second save. Sean Murphy homered and doubled for Oakland (5-4).

Matt Chapman and Zack Collins went deep for the Blue Jays (5-4), who had clawed back from an early four-run deficit.

🎶 We could feel it coming in the air tonight 🎶<br><br>It's <a href="https://twitter.com/zackcollins0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zackcollins0</a>'s FIRST <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> homer! <a href="https://t.co/YntYTdbdMG">pic.twitter.com/YntYTdbdMG</a> —@BlueJays

With George Springer not in the starting lineup, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo slotted right-fielder Raimel Tapia into the leadoff spot and the move paid off right away.

Tapia doubled off Athletics starter Paul Blackburn and moved to third on a grounder. He scored when Sean Murphy dropped a high throw to the plate by third baseman Kevin Smith after a chopper by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A clean opening frame by Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu was followed by a rough start to the second inning. Oakland recorded four straight hits — including doubles by Murphy, Smith and Bethancourt — to take a 3-1 lead.

The Athletics tacked on two more runs in the third when Murphy smacked a pitch into the second level of seats in left-centre field. The home run ball was thrown back on the field to the delight of fans in the standing-room section.

Quality two-out hitting against reliever Domingo Acevedo helped Toronto tie the game in the sixth inning.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., singled and scored when Chapman turned on a first-pitch fastball for his second homer of the year. Collins took Acevedo's next offering deep for his first home run as a Blue Jay.

Happy for Chappy 💣 <a href="https://t.co/Qq5fQPcesT">pic.twitter.com/Qq5fQPcesT</a> —@BlueJays

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay finally pulled Acevedo after he gave up two more singles. Justin Grimm fanned Bradley Zimmer to limit the damage.

Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia survived a shaky eighth inning after issuing one-out walks to Elvis Andrus and Jed Lowrie. A double steal was successful but Garcia struck out Murphy and got pinch-hitter Tony Kemp on a lineout.

Montoyo was ejected in the bottom half of the frame after arguing with home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

Ryu has struggled in both of his starts this season.

He allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas last weekend. The veteran southpaw lasted four innings this time, giving up five earned runs and six hits with one strikeout.

Blackburn's line included two earned runs, five hits and three strikeouts over five innings. Announced attendance was 32,330 and the game took three hours five minutes to play.