Athletics rediscover offence in rout of Blue Jays

Edwin Jackson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth for his 100th career victory and the Oakland Athletics rediscovered their offence to thump the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Monday night.

Jonathan Lucroy drove in three as the A's used their signature power to clear the fences and get back on track after being swept in a three-game weekend series at Colorado, scoring four total runs at Coors Field following a season-best six-game winning streak.

Mark Canha hit a solo homer in the second to give Jackson (2-2) the lead on the way to the right-hander's first victory in exactly a month — since June 30 against Cleveland. Jackson struck out five, gave up three hits and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.

Stephen Piscotty homered leading off the eighth and Lucroy followed his early sacrifice fly with a two-run double in the inning. Jed Lowrie had a two-run double of his own three batters later.

Nick Martini added an RBI double while Khris Davis also hit a sacrifice fly. Davis added a run-scoring single in the six-run eighth.

Aledmys Diaz homered to start the ninth for Toronto.

Oakland stayed perfect against the Blue Jays in 2018 after sweeping a four-game series at Toronto in May.

Jackson escaped trouble in the first after walking Curtis Granderson and Russell Martin to start the game.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (4-8) came off the disabled list from a left glute strain and allowed four runs over four innings in his first start since July 3.

Oakland's broadcast went commercial-free in honor of the late Hall of Famer Bill King to mark one year after he received the Ford C. Frick award.