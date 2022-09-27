Guerrero Jr. secures walk-off win in 10th as Blue Jays contain Judge, beat Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed a one-out walk-off single to left field to score Cavan Biggio for the deciding run in a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Monday.

The Yankees (94-59) could have clinched the American League East with a victory. The Blue Jays (87-67) won their third in a row and improved to 17-8 in September.

In his pursuit of Roger Maris's 61-year-old American League record of 61 homers in a season, Aaron Judge singled, walked twice and struck out twice to remain at 60 home runs.

The second walk intentionally loaded the bases with two out in the 10th inning. However, the next batter, Anthony Rizzo, grounded out to first.

The Yankees snatched a 2-0 advantage with runs in the first and second innings. Judge led off with a single to right field, advanced to third on Rizzo's double and scored on Gleyber Torres's sacrifice fly to right.

New York shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa drilled a two-out solo shot to left for his fourth of the season.

Yankees starter Luis Severino cruised through the first three innings without allowing a hit. But Bo Bichette greeted Severino with a sharp single to right field to lead off the fourth.

Guerrero Jr. followed up with an infield hit when Kiner-Falefa could not handle a hot shot. Alejandro Kirk was then issued his second walk to load the bases.

Teoscar Hernandez missed a grand slam when his drive to straightaway centre field hit the top of the fence for a two-run double.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman settled down after walking Judge to begin the third inning. He coaxed Rizzo to hit into a double play and then retired the next eight batters.

In the sixth inning, Rizzo and Torres knocked back-to-back, one-out singles. But Gausman ended the threat by striking out Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton.

Gausman departed with one out in the seventh inning after striking out Harrison Bader. The Blue Jays starter surrendered six hits, two runs with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Bichette continued his outstanding September, going 2-for-5. But he grounded out to the pitcher with two out and runners on first and second to end the seventh inning.

Tim Mayza (8-0) notched the win, while Clarke Schmidt (5-5) suffered the loss.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge tosses his bat as he gets walked by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during third inning American League baseball action in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Associated Press)

The Blue Jays entered their final six-game homestand with the fourth-best home record in the American League at 43-32, behind the Yankees (56-22), Tampa Bay (51-30) and Houston (50-23).

Jose Berrios (11-6) will make his team-leading 31st start for the Blue Jays in the second game of the three-game set against the Yankees' Jameson Taillon (13-5). Berrios has faced New York three times this season, all at Yankee Stadium, going 1-1 with a no-decision.

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews will throw the first pitch on Tuesday.

Jays' Manoah honoured with sportsmanship award

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honoured with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight.

Manoah received a roughly $73,000 US sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was "embarrassing the sport" because of his weight and figure. Kirk, a first-time All-Star this season, is 5-foot-8 and 245 pounds, according to his bio on MLB.com.

Ross was responding to a video highlight of Kirk scoring from first base in a game Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay. Toronto won 7-2, splitting a doubleheader against the Rays.

Manoah, who has thrown to Kirk in all but one of his starts this season, fired back at Ross, urging him to " step aside from the keyboard."

"Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now," he wrote. "Let KIRK inspire those kids to continue to chase their dreams and chase greatness."

Ross subsequently deleted the tweet and shut down his account before issuing a public apology for his remarks.

To recognize Manoah's actions, Dove Men+Care announced a sponsorship honouring athletes for their sportsmanship and named Manoah as the first recipient.

In a press release Monday, Dove Men+Care praised Manoah for "promoting body positive reassurance" and demonstrating "notable sportsmanship on a global stage." The company also announced Manoah's intention to donate the prize to KidSport.

Manoah, who debuted last season, is 15-7 for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card race. His 2.31 ERA is fourth-lowest in the major leagues. Manoah has a salary of $706,200 this season.

Now in his third big league season, Kirk is batting .293 with 14 home runs and 62 RBI in 132 games.

Manoah and Kirk were both selected to the AL All-Star team for the first time this season.