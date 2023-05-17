Judge homers again amid side-eye controversy to help Yankees defeat Blue Jays

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The no-doubt blast off reliever Erik Swanson travelled an estimated 448 feet to straightaway centre field.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa also homered for the Yankees, who lost starter Domingo German to a fourth-inning ejection after an inspection of his throwing hand.

German, who retired all nine batters he faced, is likely facing a 10-game suspension.

Kevin Kiermaier went deep for Toronto (24-18) and starter Kevin Gausman had 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Ryan Weber (1-0) earned the victory and Wandy Peralta worked the ninth for his third save. New York (25-19) has won seven of its last nine games.

WATCH l Yankees' star Aaron Judge accused of stealing Blue Jays signs:

Jays raise sign stealing concerns after Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homers Duration 2:05 There’s little love for New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in Toronto after he appeared to glance at his dugout during his at bat against the Blue Jays Monday night, raising suspicions of sign stealing.

Tension was heightened at times during the game between American League East rivals.

The Blue Jays were in touch with Major League Baseball earlier in the day about the positioning of New York's base coaches in the opener of the four-game series.

The issue was raised after Judge — who was heavily booed during each plate appearance — made a quick and unusual glance to his right before hitting a mammoth homer on Monday night.

Yankees third-base coach Luis Rojas had a lively discussion with the umpires early in Tuesday's game, apparently for not standing within the confines of the coaching box. Members of both dugouts shouted words at each other.

In the fourth inning, first-base umpire D.J. Reyburn was the first to look at German's hand as the pitcher came out of the dugout. Television replays appeared to show a dark substance on the side of the right-hander's pants.

Umpires will occasionally check a pitcher's hands and fingers during a game for foreign or sticky substances. It was the fourth ejection since MLB started cracking down on prohibited grip aids two years ago.

The Blue Jays dropped the second game in a row after Tuesday's loss to the visiting Yankees. Toronto, which swept Atlanta before starting the 4-game homestand against New York, now has a 12-5 home record. (Nav Rahi/CBC)

With New York up 2-0, Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton was pressed into service and loaded the bases with two outs. He left the game due to groin tightness but Ron Marinaccio came on and got Whit Merrifield to line out.

Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning but Kiermaier answered with his third homer to kick-start Toronto's three-run frame.

George Springer singled and scored on a Bo Bichette double. A single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brought home Bichette with the tying run.

In the eighth, Judge turned on a slider for his 11th homer of the season. The ball left the park with a game-high exit velocity of 113.1 m.p.h.

448 ft. Into orbit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> <a href="https://t.co/uobhCbReZw">pic.twitter.com/uobhCbReZw</a> —@Yankees

The Blue Jays put runners on the corners in the bottom half of the inning but Clay Holmes struck out pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to end the threat.

Kiner-Falefa scored his third run of the game when he came across in the ninth on a Gleyber Torres sacrifice fly.

Gausman allowed two earned runs, five hits and a pair of walks. Swanson (2-2) absorbed the loss.

Announced attendance was 35,112 and the game took three hours two minutes to play.