Stanton homer, unprecedented triple play help Yankees complete sweep of Blue Jays

Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play Thursday night in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays.

Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro (1-2). The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year.

Chris Gittens drove in three runs, and Gio Urshela had three hits and scored three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green (1-4) was the winning pitcher.

Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight. Randal Grichuk gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead in the sixth with an RBI single, bringing them back from a 3-0 deficit.

Later in the sixth, Aaron Judge robbed Cavan Biggio of a home run, reaching over the right-field wall to record a 358-foot out.

It wasn't the Yankees' only significant defensive play, as New York turned its triple play mere weeks after pulling one off May 21 against the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees starter Michael King had runners on second and third with no outs when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a tapper to King, who threw to first for the out. First baseman DJ LeMahieu then threw to shortstop Gleyber Torres at second base, with both Toronto runners in limbo.

Torres threw to catcher Gary Sanchez, who tossed to third baseman Urshela for the tag on Marcus Semien between third and home. Urshela alertly threw back to Torres, who tagged Bo Bichette as he slid into third on a close play that had be reviewed.

The 1-3-6-2-5-6 sequence was the first time that combination was used in any of the 726 triple plays in major league history, per a list maintained by Baseball Almanac.

Blue Jays left-hander Taylor Saucedo made his major league debut and had a strikeout in one inning.