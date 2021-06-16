Yankees erase 3-run deficit as Blue Jays allow latest lead to slip away

Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Frazier hit a grounder inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games. The game was played before a crowd of 7,145, mostly in support of New York.

Chris Gittens homered for his first major league hit, Gary Sanchez had two hits, including a leadoff homer in the second inning, and Brett Gardner added a leadoff shot in the seventh that brought the Yankees to 5-4.

Bo Bichette homered and had a two-run single for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal added three hits for Toronto, which has lost four of six.

Who called Bo the Designated Hitter and not the Bat Man? <br><br>Anyway, here's his 2-run single: <a href="https://t.co/5ZjTb8K2dd">pic.twitter.com/5ZjTb8K2dd</a> —@BlueJays

Jonathan Loaisiga (6-2) worked one inning to earn the win. Tim Mayza (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Andujar in the eighth and took the loss. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu limited New York to five hits over six innings, but issued a season-high four walks.

Jordan Montgomery allowed five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for New York.

Bichette led off the third with his 14th homer to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. Gittens countered with a 439-foot shot to left-centre in the fourth that tied it at 2.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Joe Panik scored on a passed ball, and went up 5-2 on Bichette's single.

DJ LeMahieu scored on Anthony Castro's wild pitch in the seventh to tie the game at 5.

The Blue Jays threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs before Bichette flied out.