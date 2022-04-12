Springer answers boos with homer, 3 RBIs to lift Blue Jays over Yankees
Manoah strikes out 7, allows 1 hit over 6 innings for Toronto
George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 Monday night.
Alek Manoah (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo's opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27.
Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.
Springer followed Espinal's third-inning single by pulling a slider from Jameson Taillon (0-1) into the left-field seats for his second homer in two days.
Espinal hit a two-out single in the seventh and scored when Springer sliced a fastball to the opposite field for a double on two hops to the right-field wall.
Manoah loosened up before the game with a football, then mixed 44 fastballs, 22 sliders, 18 sinkers and 15 changeups, getting five swings and misses on fastballs, four on sliders and three on changeups.
Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez slid to grab Kyle Higashioka's looping ball into short right field with two on in the seventh after Gleyber Torres' leadoff single off Trevor Richards and Aaron Hicks' walk.
Espinal, shifted to the left side of second, ranged back to the right side of second to glove pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson's 106 mph grounder against Adam Cimber. Espinal flipped to Bichette, who made an acrobatic 360-degree turn at second and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
Jordan Romano finished the four-hitter for his third save, and the Yankees lost their second straight after opening with two wins. Of the seven times New York was shut out last year, two were against Toronto.
Taillon became the first Yankees pitcher to last five innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Jansen put on IL with oblique strain
Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said before the series opener at Yankee Stadium that Jansen felt soreness in his side while swinging, was having a scan and would not be available for the game. Shortly before the first pitch, the Blue Jays placed Jansen on the IL.
Jansen was 4 for 7 with two home runs in the opening series against Texas.
Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.
