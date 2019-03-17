Blue Jays boosting pay for minor leaguers by 50 per cent: report
Team investigated change for over a year, hoping others follow suit
The Toronto Blue Jays are working to institute a pay raise of more than 50 per cent for every player in their minor-league system, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Emily Waldon.
The team has been looking at increasing the compensation for players in the farm system for more than a year.
According to the report, Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington hopes it will lead to other teams following suit.
"It puts us right now up at the top of the scale in the industry," Cherington said. "My hope is it doesn't stay that way. My hope is other teams eventually do the same."
The Save America's Pastime Act, which was passed as part of the $1.3 trillion US spending bill approved by Congress last March, officially exempted Major League Baseball teams from federal wage and overtime rules.
Major League Baseball earned a record $10.3 billion in revenue in 2018, the 16th straight year its revenues were a record, according to a Forbes report in January.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.