Blue Jays place catcher Danny Jansen on 10-day injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain.
Heineman recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, active for Friday night's game vs. Twins
The move was retroactive to Thursday, the team said in a release.
Catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and active for Friday night's game at Minnesota.