Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Blue Jays place catcher Danny Jansen on 10-day injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain.

Heineman recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, active for Friday night's game vs. Twins

The Canadian Press ·
A baseball player is seen batting mid-game. Behind him, some teammates look on from the bench.
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen left in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game vs. the Rays with left groin tightness, and has been placed in Toronto's 10-day injured list Friday. (Steve Nesius/The Associated Press/File)

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain.

The move was retroactive to Thursday, the team said in a release.

Catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and active for Friday night's game at Minnesota.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now