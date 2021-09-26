Blue Jays keep playoff chase going with bounce back victory over Twins

Teoscar Hernandez, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1 Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minn.

Robbie Ray (13-6) scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide.

Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race with seven games remaining.

Semien hit his 43rd home run in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. That tied him with Dave Johnson of Atlanta in 1973 for the most home runs in a season by a second baseman.

Most single-season HR by a 2B in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> HISTORY: <br><br>T1) Marcus Semien - 43 (2021) 🤯<br>T1) Davey Johnson - 43 (1973) <a href="https://t.co/RKVEUs4ZXd">pic.twitter.com/RKVEUs4ZXd</a> —@BlueJays

Springer snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his 18th of the season and first since Sept. 11.

Back on TARGET 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringerDinger?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringerDinger</a> <a href="https://t.co/fa1N78A3ro">pic.twitter.com/fa1N78A3ro</a> —@BlueJays

Ray, who leads the AL with a 2.68 ERA and tops the majors with 244 strikeouts, gave up one run and fanned six.

Minnesota scored on a sacrifice fly in the first and had runners on in four of the next five innings. Ray escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth, ending his outing by getting Miguel Sano to foul out and Nick Gordon to line out. The Twins were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Hernandez homered and Santiago Espinal scored on a double by Randal Grichuk, coupled with an error by right fielder Brent Rooker, for a 2-1 lead in the second.

💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/TeoscarH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeoscarH</a> has MAXIMUM pop in min-e-soda 😤 <a href="https://t.co/oiLLUlbL3F">pic.twitter.com/oiLLUlbL3F</a> —@BlueJays

Out since Sept. 14 with a left abdominal strain, Minnesota starter John Gant (5-10) came off the 10-day injured list and allowed two runs — one earned — in three innings.

Canadian Justin Morneau honoured by Twins

Former first baseman Justin Morneau was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame.

The native of New Westminster, British Columbia, hit .278 in 11 years with the club. Morneau ranks second on the Twins all-time list in games played at first base (1,124), third in home runs (221), sixth in RBI (860), and eighth in hits (1,318) and walks (501).

The American League MVP in 2006 also was a four-time All-Star. He finished his 14-year career with stints in Pittsburgh, Colorado and with the White Sox, and was inducted in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He remains with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations and part-time analyst on the team's television broadcasts.