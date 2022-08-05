Guerrero Jr., Hernandez power Blue Jays over Twins in series opener

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he's now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline.

Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah.

Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks. The first-time All-Star left his previous start with an elbow contusion. He was hit in the right bicep area by a comebacker in the fourth inning for Minnesota's first hit but remained in the game.

Twins starter Sonny Gray also had a no-hitter working into the middle innings before Cavan Biggio had a two-out single in the fifth. Gray was done after five innings, giving up just one hit, but he walked a season-high five batters.

When you hit 'em 115.4 MPH, you're allowed to admire it 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> <a href="https://t.co/uLE7seXtXl">pic.twitter.com/uLE7seXtXl</a> —@BlueJays

Emilio Pagan (3-5) relieved Gray and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits in an inning.

Hernandez sent Pagan's offering to the back of the second deck in left field to start a three-run sixth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Merrifield added RBI singles. Guerrero's 22nd homer capped a six-run eighth.

Jose Miranda had two RBIs for Minnesota on a hit-by-pitch and groundout. Jake Cave hit his first home run in his third game this season.