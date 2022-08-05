Guerrero Jr., Hernandez power Blue Jays over Twins in series opener
Newly-acquired Whit Merrifield has 2 hits in debut for Toronto
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah.
Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks. The first-time All-Star left his previous start with an elbow contusion. He was hit in the right bicep area by a comebacker in the fourth inning for Minnesota's first hit but remained in the game.
Twins starter Sonny Gray also had a no-hitter working into the middle innings before Cavan Biggio had a two-out single in the fifth. Gray was done after five innings, giving up just one hit, but he walked a season-high five batters.
When you hit 'em 115.4 MPH, you're allowed to admire it 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> <a href="https://t.co/uLE7seXtXl">pic.twitter.com/uLE7seXtXl</a>—@BlueJays
Emilio Pagan (3-5) relieved Gray and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits in an inning.
Hernandez sent Pagan's offering to the back of the second deck in left field to start a three-run sixth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Merrifield added RBI singles. Guerrero's 22nd homer capped a six-run eighth.
Jose Miranda had two RBIs for Minnesota on a hit-by-pitch and groundout. Jake Cave hit his first home run in his third game this season.
The COLDEST bat drop in Te' game 🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/TeoscarH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeoscarH</a> <a href="https://t.co/1SwfE3Tcjt">pic.twitter.com/1SwfE3Tcjt</a>—@BlueJays
