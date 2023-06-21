Content
Clement, Springer hit RBI singles in 8th inning to lift Blue Jays past Marlins

Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Toronto earns league-leading 10th shutout this season to snap 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press ·
A baseball player is seen batting mid-game.
Ernie Clement broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning by lofting a soft RBI single to center, helping the Blue Jays beat the host Marlins 2-0 on Tuesday night. (Rich Storry/USA Today Sports)

Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series after falling 11-0 in the opener Monday night. The Blue Jays ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the eighth against Tanner Scott (4-2).

Miami's Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .398. The Marlins had won five in a row.

Santiago Espinal had a pinch one-out double and Clement followed with a pinch RBI single. Clement advanced on centrefielder Garrett Hampson's throw to the plate and raced home from second after Springer's broken bat single to left.

Yimi Garcia (2-3) was the winner, pitching the seventh. Erik Swanson gave up Nick Fortes' one-out double and Joey Wendle's infield single in the eighth, and Tim Mayza relieved and retired pinch hitter Jesus Sanchez on a 5-4-3 double play.

Jordan Romano closed with a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.

Kikuchi retired the first nine before Arraez's leadoff single in the fourth. Arraez was quickly erased after Jorge Soler grounded into a double play.

Matt Chapman had two hits and walked for the Blue Jays.

Marlins rookie Eury Perez limited Toronto to three hits and struck out nine in his eighth career start. The 20-year-old right-hander was lifted after 80 pitches.

