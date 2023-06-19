Content
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk placed on 10-day injured list with hand laceration

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hand laceration. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Toronto's 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays, who has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season, was added to Toronto's 10-day injured list Monday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.

The Blue Jays also recalled catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players were active for Toronto's road game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

