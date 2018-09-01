Jays stun Marlins on Smoak's 9th-inning grand slam

Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Toronto trailed 5-1 heading into the ninth. The Blue Jays loaded the bases on Danny Jansen's one-out infield single before the Marlins replaced Kyle Barraclough with Drew Steckenrider (4-4).

Aledmys Diaz then struck out looking, but Devon Travis forced in a run with a walk and Smoak drove Steckenrider's 0-2 pitch over the wall in right for his 22nd homer.

Joe Biagini (3-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles worked a shaky ninth for his 19th save. Miami put two runners on before Austin Dean fouled out and Magneuris Sierra lined to left, ending the game.

Miami wasted a solid performance by Dan Straily in its fourth consecutive loss. Starlin Castro went 3 for 3 for the Marlins, and Brian Anderson doubled and walked twice.

Straily allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in eight innings. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over NL East-leading Atlanta in his previous start.

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez was charged with five runs and eight hits in four and-one-third innings. It was his second start after missing two months because of a contusion on his right index finger.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez, second from left, is removed from the game by manager John Gibbons, left, after allowing five runs and eight hits in four and-one-third innings. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

The Blue Jays jumped in front with three runs in the fourth. Derek Dietrich and J.T. Riddle had run-scoring singles, and Dean drove in Castro with a groundout.

RBI singles for J.T. Realmuto and Castro extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth.