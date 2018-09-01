Jays stun Marlins on Smoak's 9th-inning grand slam
Toronto scores 5 runs in final frame to complete comeback
Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Toronto trailed 5-1 heading into the ninth. The Blue Jays loaded the bases on Danny Jansen's one-out infield single before the Marlins replaced Kyle Barraclough with Drew Steckenrider (4-4).
Aledmys Diaz then struck out looking, but Devon Travis forced in a run with a walk and Smoak drove Steckenrider's 0-2 pitch over the wall in right for his 22nd homer.
Joe Biagini (3-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles worked a shaky ninth for his 19th save. Miami put two runners on before Austin Dean fouled out and Magneuris Sierra lined to left, ending the game.
Miami wasted a solid performance by Dan Straily in its fourth consecutive loss. Starlin Castro went 3 for 3 for the Marlins, and Brian Anderson doubled and walked twice.
Straily allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in eight innings. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over NL East-leading Atlanta in his previous start.
Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez was charged with five runs and eight hits in four and-one-third innings. It was his second start after missing two months because of a contusion on his right index finger.
The Blue Jays jumped in front with three runs in the fourth. Derek Dietrich and J.T. Riddle had run-scoring singles, and Dean drove in Castro with a groundout.
RBI singles for J.T. Realmuto and Castro extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth.
