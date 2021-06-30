Semien homers, drives in 5 to propel Blue Jays past Mariners

Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits — with all nine starters getting at least one — in the opener of the three-game series while winning for the eighth time in nine games. It's the 35th game in which Toronto had at least 10 hits, matching Houston for the most in the majors.

Semien had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning — his 19th, the most among major league second basemen. He also had a two-run double in the second inning.

Vladimir Guerrero had two hits to bring his AL-leading total to 96. His 27 multihit games lead the majors. The Blue Jays also got two hits apiece from Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bichette, who broke open a tie game in the sixth inning by hitting his 15th home run.

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-3) struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings. Ray settled down after allowing two baserunners in the first inning and got 14 outs in a row to earn his fourth win in his past six starts.

Tim Mayza, Jacob Barnes and Tayler Saucedo combined for three shutout relief innings.

Ty France hit a tying three-run homer in the sixth for the Mariners, who fell to 2-2 in the fourth of a six-game road trip. Mitch Haniger and Tom Murphy also had two hits.

Chris Flexen was tagged for seven hits, three walks and three runs over five innings. Rafael Montero (5-3) gave up four hits in the sixth inning, including Bichette's homer.