Semien homers, drives in 5 to propel Blue Jays past Mariners
Toronto's bullpen combine for 3 shutout relief innings
Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday night.
Semien had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning — his 19th, the most among major league second basemen. He also had a two-run double in the second inning.
Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-3) struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings. Ray settled down after allowing two baserunners in the first inning and got 14 outs in a row to earn his fourth win in his past six starts.
Ty France hit a tying three-run homer in the sixth for the Mariners, who fell to 2-2 in the fourth of a six-game road trip. Mitch Haniger and Tom Murphy also had two hits.
Chris Flexen was tagged for seven hits, three walks and three runs over five innings. Rafael Montero (5-3) gave up four hits in the sixth inning, including Bichette's homer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?