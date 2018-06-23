Stroman returns to mound for Jays as Sanchez placed on DL
The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-hander Marcus Stroman from the disabled list and will send him to the mound Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Jays made room on the roster by placing right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Friday due to a right index finger contusion.
Stroman last pitched May 8, struggling to an 0-5 start with a 7.71 ERA before being sidelined due to shoulder fatigue. He has allowed 46 hits and 18 walks in 37 1/3 innings.
Sanchez is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA in 15 starts.
