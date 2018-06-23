Jays squander strong outing from Estrada in 2nd straight loss to Angels
Toronto starter surrenders just 2 runs in 7 innings pitched
Andrew Heaney pitched seven solid innings in another quality start, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Heaney (4-5) allowed just one run and nine hits, and struck out four with no walks. The left-hander has gone at least seven innings in three of his last four starts.
The Angels got on the scoreboard with a two-run first inning, giving Heaney all the support he would need. Justin Upton drew a two-out walk and Albert Pujols doubled him in. Luis Valbuena singled in Pujols from second to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Jays had things going in the seventh when Devon Travis hit a run-scoring double to right field to pull Toronto within a run at 2-1. But with runners on first and second, Heaney struck out Justin Smoak and got Yangervis Solarte to fly out to left field. Heaney punctuated Upton's catch in left field with a fist pump — and his night was done.
Cam Bedrosian threw a perfect eighth in relief, and Blake Parker pitched a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save.
Marco Estrada (4-7) had a fine start, too. He allowed just two earned runs and three hits in seven innings and struck out seven.
Upton also made a fantastic, leaping catch against the left-field fence to rob Russell Martin of a potential home run in the second inning.
Andrelton Simmons struck out in the fourth inning, a rarity for the Angels shortstop. It was his first strikeout since May 18, a span of 90 plate appearances. It was the fourth-longest streak in club history.
The Blue Jays have lost 13 of their 14 games against left-handed starters.
