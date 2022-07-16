Hernandez, Chapman post 3-run homers to propel Blue Jays to rout of Royals
Manoah earns 10th win of season, allows 4 hits, 1 earned run with 6 strikeouts
Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman hit three-run homers and Alek Manoah threw seven strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays dumped the Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.
Manoah earned his 10th win of the season, allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts. Relievers Trevor Richards and Anthony Banda worked an inning apiece.
Chapman and Raimel Tapia had three hits apiece as Toronto (48-43) won for the third time in four games. The Blue Jays, who outhit the Royals 16-5, entered play tied with Boston for the third wild-card spot in the American League.
Royals leadoff man Edward Olivares legged out an infield hit to open the game. Manoah (10-4) responded by retiring the next 12 batters in order.
Toronto had chances in the first two innings against Greinke but the veteran right-hander escaped major damage.
The Blue Jays had a runner on third base in the first inning but didn't score. Tapia brought home Hernandez with a single in the second but George Springer struck out with two runners in scoring position.
Toronto caught a break in the third when Bobby Witt Jr., booted a tailor-made double-play ball. Hernandez made the Royals pay by belting a cutter some 416 feet over the wall in centre field for his 12th homer of the year.
Kansas City (36-54) scratched out a run in the fifth after Ryan O'Hearn was hit by a pitch and Nick Pratto singled for his first big-league hit. The runners advanced on a groundout and Nicky Lopez brought O'Hearn home with a single.
The Royals are using a patchwork lineup of call-ups and regulars for this four-game series. Ten players from the 26-man roster are on the restricted list because of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Announced attendance was 26,422 and the game took two hours 48 minutes to play.
