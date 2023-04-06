Guerrero Jr. hits 1st homer of season as Manoah, Blue Jays blank Royals
Toronto pitcher allows 1 hit over 7 innings in 3-0 road win
Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.
The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, plating Guerrero. With runners at the corners, Chapman appeared to ground into an inning-ending double play, but first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was unable to handle Bobby Witt Jr.'s low relay after the force out.
The Blue Jays added a pair of runs in the eighth with Guerrero's leadoff homer and a run-producing single by Chapman. Guerrero and Daulton Varsho had three hits apiece.
Number 💥 One 💥 <br><br>Our FIRST <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAKATA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAKATA</a> of the season! <a href="https://t.co/YYMEWj0B3r">pic.twitter.com/YYMEWj0B3r</a>—@BlueJays
Zack Greinke (0-2) worked ahead of batters all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-25 hitters. He threw six innings, allowing a run on seven singles and a walk, striking out three.
Jordan Romano closed out the Royals with a scoreless ninth inning, collecting his third save in three chances.
The Royals were shut out for the third time in six games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?