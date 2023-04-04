Royals pick up 1st win of season, sending Blue Jays to 3rd straight loss
Bichette hits 1st home run of season for Toronto in 9-5 defeat
Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early at home to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.
Singer (1-0) allowed just two hits — doubles by Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman — with three walks and three strikeouts. He is 7-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his last 10 starts at Kauffman Stadium dating to June 26 last year.
Toronto (1-3), now mired in a three-game losing streak, mounted a fifth-inning charge, loading the bases with a double and a pair of walks, but Singer limited the damage with a double-play grounder that scored one run.
Kansas City was shut out twice at home by Minnesota last weekend while losing its first three games of the year. After entering with a major league-worst .133 batting average, the Royals greeted Berrios (0-1) with four first-inning hits, producing three runs and their first lead of the season.
Berrios went 5 2/3 innings in his season debut, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out seven.
Lopez's two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth as Kansas City expanded its lead to 7-0. Melendez capped the scoring in the sixth with a two-run homer, his first of the year.
Four consecutive singles off Royals relievers led to a pair of seventh-inning runs, but the Blue Jays left the bases loaded. Toronto stranded seven in scoring position, going 2-for-11 in those situations.
Bo Bichette drilled Toronto's first home run of the year leading off the ninth. The Blue Jays had gone without a long ball in their first three games — their longest drought to begin a season.
