Jays fall to Royals despite solid debut from prospect Jansen

Ryan O'Hearn homered and drove in a career-high three runs, Brad Keller threw seven strong innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Monday night to spoil Sean Reid-Foley's major league debut.

Reid-Foley (0-1) was removed after 97 pitches and five innings, allowing three runs, six hits and three walks while striking out three. Reid-Foley is only the second player in major league history to be born in Guam. He was 12-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 23 minor league starts this season.

O'Hearn, a rookie who entered hitting .130 with three RBIs, hit an opposite-field homer on Reid-Foley's first pitch with Brett Phillips aboard with two outs in the second.

O'Hearn walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to bring home Lucas Duda, who led off the inning with a single.

Brad Keller (5-5) yielded one run and four hits to pick up his third victory in his past four decisions.

Wily Peralta worked around Justin Smoak's walk leading off the ninth for his seventh save.

Jansen singles twice

Devon Travis homered in the first for Toronto. It was his fourth home run in 26 at-bats at Kauffman Stadium.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen singled to left in the second in his first big league at-bat, but Alex Gordon threw out Russell Martin trying to score from second to end the inning. Gordon picked up his ninth assist and leads the majors with 91 outfield assists since 2010 when he was moved from third base to left field.

Whit Merrifield had three of Kansas City's seven hits. The Royals got their second victory in 11 games.

The Blue Jays dropped 31 games behind AL East leader Boston, the furthest they have been out of first since ending 2004 33 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees.