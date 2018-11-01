Blue Jays hang on to Justin Smoak with $8M option
Club has declined Solarte's $5.5M option, making him eligible for arbitration
The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their $8-million US club option on first baseman Justin Smoak and have declined the $5.5-million club option on infielder Yangervis Solarte.
The Blue Jays announced the moves Wednesday evening on Twitter.
ROSTER UPDATE:<br><br>We've exercised our 2019 club option on 1B Justin Smoak and declined our 2019 club option on INF Yangervis Solarte.<br><br>Solarte will remain on the 40-man roster and is eligible for arbitration.—@BlueJays
Smoak had a breakout season in 2017, batting .270 with 38 home runs and 90 runs batted in.
He remained productive in 2018 with a .242 average, 25 homers and 77 RBIs.
Solarte batted .226 with 17 homers and 54 RBIs.
The Jays say Solarte will remain on the 40-man roster and is eligible for arbitration.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.