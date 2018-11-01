Blue Jays hang on to Justin Smoak with $8M option

The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their $8-million US club option on first baseman Justin Smoak and have declined the $5.5-million club option on infielder Yangervis Solarte.

The Blue Jays announced the moves Wednesday evening on Twitter.

ROSTER UPDATE:<br><br>We've exercised our 2019 club option on 1B Justin Smoak and declined our 2019 club option on INF Yangervis Solarte.<br><br>Solarte will remain on the 40-man roster and is eligible for arbitration. —@BlueJays

Smoak had a breakout season in 2017, batting .270 with 38 home runs and 90 runs batted in.

He remained productive in 2018 with a .242 average, 25 homers and 77 RBIs.

Solarte batted .226 with 17 homers and 54 RBIs.

The Jays say Solarte will remain on the 40-man roster and is eligible for arbitration.