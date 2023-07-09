Canadian Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano named to all-star game roster
Markham, Ont., native replaces Houston hurler Framber Valdez
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano is heading to his second straight all-star game.
The right-hander was named on Sunday as a replacement for Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez for Tuesday's showcase in Seattle.
Romano, 30, entered Sunday's play with a 4-4 record, a league-leading 25 saves and a 2.95 ERA in 38 games. He has struck out 47 batters and walked 11 in 36 2/3 innings.
Valdez, 29, pitched six innings on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six batters in Houston's 3-2 win against the Seattle Mariners.
Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday morning that Valdez will not pitch in the all-star game on two days' rest, especially since he was scratched from a start earlier this month with a sprained ankle.
"I worked really hard to be able to start the all-star game. I led the league in ERA ... and it would mean a lot to me," he said, per MLB.com. "I really want to pitch the first inning. If I don't get the opportunity to do that, I probably wouldn't pitch in this year's all-star game."
Valdez is 7-6 with a league-leading 2.51 ERA and one shutout in 17 starts this season. He has 116 strikeouts and 26 walks through 111 innings.