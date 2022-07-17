Canadian Blue Jay Jordan Romano named to MLB All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jordan Romano and fellow reliever Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday were added to the American League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game.

They replace New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander, both of whom will be inactive for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles.

Romano, 29, is headed to his first MLB All-Star Game. He is 3-2 with a league-leading 19 saves and a 2.73 ERA in 34 appearances this season.

Also on Sunday, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Devin Williams was named to the National League roster in place of Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, who also will be inactive.

About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodon and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.

Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland's Andres Gimenez, Chisholm by the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil and Harper by Atlanta's William Contreras.