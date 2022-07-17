Canadian Blue Jay Jordan Romano named to MLB All-Star Game
Markham, Ont., pitcher has 19 saves and a 2.73 ERA for Toronto this season
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jordan Romano and fellow reliever Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday were added to the American League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game.
Romano, 29, is headed to his first MLB All-Star Game. He is 3-2 with a league-leading 19 saves and a 2.73 ERA in 34 appearances this season.
Also on Sunday, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Devin Williams was named to the National League roster in place of Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, who also will be inactive.
About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodon and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.
Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland's Andres Gimenez, Chisholm by the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil and Harper by Atlanta's William Contreras.
With files from Field Level Media
