Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Hockey
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Toronto Blue Jays in Minnesota to take on Twins in wild-card Game 1 | CBC Sports Loaded
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays in Minnesota to take on Twins in wild-card Game 1
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Twins in Minnesota's Target Field on Tuesday for Game 1 of their MLB wild-card series.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 03, 2023 3:30 PM EDT | Last Updated: 24 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications
|
Report error
now