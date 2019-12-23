Blue Jays sign starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to 4-year deal: reports
Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has signed a 4-year $80 million US deal with the Toronto Blue Jays according to various reports.
32-year-old was an All-Star last season with the Dodgers
BREAKING: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a four-year, $80 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.—@JeffPassan
Ryu was an All-Star last season pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers where he went 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA.
Toronto made it a point to upgrade their rotation and have done so with the acquisitions of Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson. The Blue Jays also signed first baseman, Travis Shaw earlier on Sunday.
More to come.
