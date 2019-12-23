Blue Jays sign starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to 4-year deal: reports

Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has signed a 4-year $80 million US deal with the Toronto Blue Jays according to various reports.

Ryu was an All-Star last season pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers where he went 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA.

Toronto made it a point to upgrade their rotation and have done so with the acquisitions of Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson. The Blue Jays also signed first baseman, Travis Shaw earlier on Sunday.

