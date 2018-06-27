Charlie Morton K's 13 Jays as Astros chalk up a shutout

Charlie Morton struck out 13 in seven stellar innings, Jake Marisnick hit a three-run homer in the eighth after preserving the shutout with a big defensive play in the sixth as the Houston Astros got a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Morton (10-1) scattered four hits and walked two for his third straight win to become Houston's first 10-game winner.

Evan Gattis put Houston up with a two-run single in the fifth. Marisnick padded the lead with his shot to left field with one out in the eighth and Alex Bregman, who tied a career-high with four hits, added a two-run homer with two outs in the inning for his second straight game with a home run.

Marisnick's homer came after he dazzled on defence two innings earlier. Teoscar Hernandez singled with two outs in the sixth before Yangervis Solarte drew a walk. Marisnick then robbed Justin Smoak of extra bases when he leaped and bounced off the wall in left-centre to grab his fly ball.

Solid debut for Ryan Borucki

Toronto's Ryan Borucki (0-1) had a solid start in his major league debut, allowing six hits and two runs while walking four in six innings. Borucki, who was 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Buffalo this season, struck out three before Preston Guilmet took over for the seventh inning.

Chris Devenski struck out one in the eighth and Hector Rondon allowed one hit in the ninth to give Houston its seventh shutout this season.

The Blue Jays couldn't do anything against Morton early as he struck out the side in the first before walking Smoak to start the second. But Smoak was caught stealing and Morton struck out the next two batters to allow him to face the minimum through two.

The last two batters in the second inning were the first of 10 straight retired by Morton, capped by five strikeouts in a row. Russell Martin gave Toronto its first hit on a single with two outs in the fifth and Randal Grichuk followed with a broken-bat single, but Aledmys Diaz grounded out to end the inning.

Bregman, who hit three doubles, doubled with one out in the fifth before Jose Altuve drew a walk. Both players advanced on a wild pitch with two outs before the Astros made it 2-0 on the double to left-center by Gattis.

Josh Reddick added three hits for the Astros and George Springer doubled in the eighth inning to snap an 0 for 20 skid.

Houston catcher Brian McCann was shaken up when Solarte hit him on the helmet on his backswing in the sixth inning. McCann was checked out by the team trainer before staying in the game.

Donaldson has setback

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a setback with his calf injury while rehabbing in Florida, the team announced prior to the game.

The setback occurred while Donaldson was taking ground balls. An MRI revealed an acute strain in Donaldson's left calf.

The 32-year-old has been on the DL as the result of calf tightness since June 1. The DL stint is the second this season for Donaldson, who missed time earlier this year due to a right shoulder injury.

Donaldson is batting just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games.