Garcia dominant, Peña homers as Astros cruise past Blue Jays to take series
Houston pitcher ties career high with 9 strikeouts in 7 shutout innings
Luis Garcia tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings, Jeremy Peña capped a six-run eighth with a three-run homer and the Houston Astros defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Wednesday night.
Mauricio Dubon extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the eighth that started Houston's two-out rally. Alex Bregman singled, and Yordan Alvarez walked before Jose Abreu hit a two-run single. Kyle Tucker followed with an RBI single before Peña launched his third home run of the season into the Crawford Boxes.
Jake Meyers hit a two-out, two-run double in the second to give Houston a 2-0 lead.
Garcia (1-2) scattered two hits and walked one. He lowered his ERA from 7.71 to 5.14.
Garcia had allowed at least three runs in each of his first three starts while going no more than five innings in any of them.
After Garcia exited, the Blue Jays jumped on Rafael Montero in the eighth with a single by Alejandro Kirk and RBI double from Whit Merrifield before Kevin Kiermaier and Nathan Lukes walked to load the bases and end Montero's night.
Bryan Abreu, however, ended the threat, inducing a George Springer lineout before striking out Bo Bichette and getting a flyout to centre from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero was called out on strikes in the first inning for a pitch clock violation. Merrifield was also issued a pitch clock violation in the fifth for the second strike of the at-bat. Bichette was issued a pitch clock violation to start his at-bat in the eighth.
Following an off day on Thursday, the Blue Jays will take on the Yankees in New York on Friday in the first of a three-game series. The starting pitchers for Friday's game had not yet been announced.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?