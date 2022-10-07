Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
MLB
Scores
Standings
Statistics
Teams
Players
Injuries
Transactions
Drafts
Odds
More MLB
Toronto Blue Jays host Seattle Mariners for 1st home playoff game since 2016 | CBC Loaded
Toronto Blue Jays host Seattle Mariners for 1st home playoff game since 2016
A sellout crowd is expected at Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays' first home playoff game since 2016.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 07, 2022 3:10 PM ET | Last Updated: 9 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications
|
Report error
now