Stro Show: Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman to get start on opening day
Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the start on opening day for the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28 at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced on Wednesday.
Toronto begins season March 28 at home vs. Tigers
Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the start on opening day for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed the decision before Wednesday's pre-season game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium.
Toronto will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.
Stroman is entering his sixth season with the Blue Jays.
The 27-year-old is coming off a down year in 2018, when he posted a 4-9 record and 5.54 earned-run average. Stroman has a career mark of 41-34 and a 3.91 ERA.
Stroman and Aaron Sanchez are expected to serve as anchors of the starting rotation for the rebuilding Blue Jays this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.