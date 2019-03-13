Stro Show: Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman to get start on opening day

Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the start on opening day for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed the decision before Wednesday's pre-season game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium.

Toronto will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers.

Stroman is entering his sixth season with the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old is coming off a down year in 2018, when he posted a 4-9 record and 5.54 earned-run average. Stroman has a career mark of 41-34 and a 3.91 ERA.

Stroman and Aaron Sanchez are expected to serve as anchors of the starting rotation for the rebuilding Blue Jays this season.