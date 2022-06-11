Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blue Jays fall to Tigers in MLB debut of top prospect Gabriel Moreno

Toronto catcher goes 1 for 4 following call-up from Triple-A Buffalo

Dana Gauruder · The Associated Press ·
Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno runs home to score during the ninth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Victor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday.

Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save in 14 chances.

"Feels like it's been a long time coming," Brieske said. "Finally ended up on the right side of the win column."

The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the series opener on Friday. Brieske knew he couldn't pitch tentatively.

"I just wanted to match their aggressiveness," Brieske said. "They were very aggressive early in the count and they didn't really miss any mistakes last night. My plan was just to go in, be on the attack and put the pressure on them."

Brieske required 23 pitches to get the first three outs, then made big pitches with runners on base.

"We stayed on the attack and kind of got into a really good groove right there, started throwing three pitches for strikes," catcher Eric Haase said.

Reyes and Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was reinstated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a quadriceps strain and going on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo.

Moreno makes MLB debut

Rated as Toronto's top prospect, catcher Gabriel Moreno made his big league debut. Moreno, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, was 1 for 4. George Springer's RBI single with two out in the ninth ended Detroit's shutout bid.

Montero got his inaugural hit off Soto and scored the team's only run.

"It's always great to see that first hit and then it's more impressive when somebody throws a 100 [mph] and he hits a line drive up the middle," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "That was pretty cool to see."

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (5-5) allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits while striking out four in six innings.

The Tigers took the lead in the first on Harold Castro's two-out, run-scoring single. Haase made it 2-0 in the fourth with his second career triple, scoring Javier Baez, who led off with a walk.

Haase started the seventh with a double and scored on Reyes' single.

The Blue Jays left 10 runners on base.

"It was a tough-luck game," Montoyo said. "We hit the ball hard. I don't know what the numbers are but we hit the ball hard. That's how I see this game."

