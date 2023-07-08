Content
Tigers throw combined no-hitter in win over Blue Jays

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.

Toronto was no-hit for the 7th time in franchise history

Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning walked three batters and hit one while striking out five, throwing 91 pitches in a 2-0 no-hitter win against the visiting Blue Jays on Saturday. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to centre field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed two runs in the first inning.

Riley Greene singled in his first at-bat since May 30 and scored on Spencer Torkelson's one-out double in the first.

Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, but Javier Baez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch to start the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero Jr's pop fly down the right-field line.

Baez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette's fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-centre field.

The start of the game was delayed 1:22 by rain and a hard shower fell in the first inning.

