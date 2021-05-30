Toronto-Cleveland game postponed by high winds
Teams will now play a doubleheader - 2, 7-inning games - on Sunday
Cleveland postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days.
The team announced the postponement less than two hours before the first scheduled pitch at Progressive Field. Many of the ballpark's employees already had arrived for work and fans were milling around outside the gates when the game was postponed.
The sun was shining, but there was some rain in the forecast, with gusting wind at the time of the postponement.
The Blue Jays and Cleveland played in steady wind and blowing rain on Friday night, conditions that Cleveland manager Terry Francona said were among the worst he'd ever seen. The opener of the three-game series was officially stopped in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto leading 11-2.
Today's game has been postponed due to the threat of rain and will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader starting at 1:10pm ET. <br><br>We don't control the weather, but you can pretend we do. <a href="https://t.co/tjfQrjH5de">pic.twitter.com/tjfQrjH5de</a>—@BlueJays
The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. Cleveland also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.
